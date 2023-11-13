Chrysler parent Stellantis STLA plans to offer its second round of buyouts this year to around half its white-collar employees in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The reported buyouts, set to be offered to around 6,400 salaried workers, would come as the automaker tries to cut costs in an effort to pivot to electric vehicles and as the company prepares to pay out more after reaching a tentative deal with United Auto Workers union employees, the Journal said. The company plans to offer the separation packages to nonunion employees who have been there at least five years, Mark Stewart, Stellantis’s chief operating officer, said in a staff meeting Monday, according to the Journal. Shares slipped 0.1% after hours.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

