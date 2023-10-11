Stellantis NV and Samsung SDI Co Ltd. plan to build a second U.S. battery manufacturing facility, the companies said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Stellantis, Samsung SDI plan new battery plant in Indiana - October 11, 2023
- Need to Know: Steer clear of these stocks where the economy is in trouble, says Steve Eisman of Big Short fame. - October 11, 2023
- : Last chance: 20 incredible deals on Amazon’s October Prime Day, including Apple AirPods, Crest Whitestrips, Amazon Echo and more - October 11, 2023