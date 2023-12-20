The Federal Reserve is winning the battle against high inflation, but the fight is not over yet, a parade of senior bank officials told Wall Street this week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Karuna Therapeutics’ stock hits record territory after Bristol Myers’ $14 billion buyout deal - December 22, 2023
- U.S.’s inflation rate is now below the Fed-targeted 2% level by one measure - December 22, 2023
- Treasury market was priced for a softer inflation reading, strategist observes - December 22, 2023