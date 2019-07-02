Breaking News
Home / Market News / Stifel initiates Uber coverage with a hold rating, raises buy-rated Lyft’s price target

Stifel initiates Uber coverage with a hold rating, raises buy-rated Lyft’s price target

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 10 mins ago

Stifel analysts initiated coverage of Uber Technologies Inc. with a hold rating on Tuesday, writing in a note that it likes the company’s growth opportunity in transportation and food delivery but that it will be a long road to profitability. Analysts led by Scott Devitt assigned the stock a $50 price target, that is about 13% above its current trading level. “Recently growth in core ridesharing bookings (~70% of total bookings) has slowed to a mid-20% growth rate (est. FX-adj.) as Lyft has gained share in the key U.S. market and take rates have contracted across both the ridesharing and Eats businesses,” the analysts wrote in a note to clients. While Uber is the market leader in most regions, competitive pressures, slower net revenue growth and the long path to a profit are keeping Stifel at hold on the stock, said the note. “We would look for meaningful user / trip growth reacceleration, better-than-expected take rate trends, or better-than-expected competitive rationality to revisit our estimates and view on the shares,” it said. Separately, the same analysts raised their price target on buy-rated Lyft shares to $76 from $70, after the stock fell 14% from its IPO price of $72. On Lyft’s first-quarter earnings call in early May, management highlighted a reduction in rider incentives and competitive rationalization across the sector, a trend shared later by Uber in its earnings, said the note. “Additionally, a number of recent partnerships, including with Waymo, demonstrate Lyft is leading innovation and strategic alignment in the space. We view Lyft as well positioned to extend rider growth momentum through the balance of 2019 and are increasing our net add expectations,” said the note. Uber shares were up 0.6% premarket, while Lyft was up 1.6%. S&P 500 futures were slightly lower. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.