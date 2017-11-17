Stitch Fix fumbles IPO despite strong underlying business

Shares of the San Francisco-based company started trading on Nasdaq Friday, and topped $18.53, well above the initial public offering price of $15. But investors reversed the stock’s early gains and sent the stock to close at $15.15. After hours, Stitch Fix briefly traded at $14.99. The day’s trading was not exactly a textbook success, IPO watchers said.
