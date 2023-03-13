Online clothing company Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX said Monday it had a $100 million revolving credit agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Citibank N.A. Silicon Valley Bank’s commitment was $40 million, which the company does not expect to remain available now the bank is in receivership. “At this time, the company has no plans to draw on the Amended Credit Agreement and reaffirms its estimate that its cash, cash equivalents, investment balances, and the borrowing available under its Amended Credit Agreement, if needed, will be sufficient to meet its working capital and capital expenditure needs for at least the next 12 months and beyond,” Stitch Fix said in a regulatory filing. The stock was up 0.6% premarket but has fallen 53% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

