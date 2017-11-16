Stitch Fix prices IPO at $15, below expectations

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

Stitch Fix Inc. priced its initial public offering at $15 a share Thursday evening to pull in at least $120 million ahead of the online clothing seller’s market debut Friday. The price was lower than the $18 to $20 range that the company originally expected, as The Wall Street Journal reported was likely earlier Thursday. Stitch Fix is selling 8 million shares in the offering, lower than the initial estimate of 10 million shares, while founder and Chief Executive Katrina Lake is selling 1 million shares; underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, have access to an additional 1.2 million shares. Financial information shared in the filing show very strong revenue gains, from net revenue of $73.2 million in its 2014 fiscal year to $342.8 million in 2015, $730.3 million in 2016 and $977.1 million in the 2017 fiscal year, which ended July 31. Stitch Fix turned a profit in its 2015 and 2016 fiscal years, $20.9 million and $33.2 million in net income respectively, but slipped back to a loss of less than $600,000 last year. The company’s stock is expected to begin trading Friday on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol SFIX.

