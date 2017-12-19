Stitch Fix stock plunges more than 10% after first earnings since IPO

Stitch Fix Inc. shares plunged in the extended session Tuesday after the company reported earnings for the first time as a public company. Stitch Fix shares dropped 12% to $21.84 after hours. The online clothing retailer reported fiscal first quarter net income of $13.5 million, compared with $13.2 million in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $295.6 million from $236 million in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated revenue of $295 million. For the fiscal second quarter, analysts model revenue of $286 million. Executives forecast fiscal second-quarter sales of $287 million to $294 million. Stitch Fix stock has gained 53% since its November IPO, with the S&P 500 index rising 4.3%.

