U.S. stock futures surged Tuesday morning after the November consumer-price index, a closely watched inflation gauge, came in cooler than economists had anticipated. S&P 500 futures ES00 were up 111 points, or 2.8%, to 4,136 as stock futures added to their earlier gains in the wake of one of the most closely watched U.S. data series. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 NQ00 advanced 453 points, or 3.8%, to 12,283. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average YM00 gained 829 points, or 2.4%, to 35,098. The 12-month headline CPI came in at 7.1%, compared with 7.7% from the prior month, while the 12-month rate of core CPI came in at 6%, compared with 6.3% the month prior. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 12.4 basis points to 3.494%. The consumer price index was expected to rise 7.3% during the 12 months through November, according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

