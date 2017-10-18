Stock market buyers are about as calm as can be despite record rally

Stock market internals are showing that, despite the apparent melt up in the major market indexes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s spiking into uncharted territory, the buying Wednesday is relatively calm, cool and collected. The Arms Index, which is a volume weighted breadth measure that usually declines when the market rises, inched up to just 1.071 for the NYSE and to 1.093 on the Nasdaq exchange. An Arms of 1.000 means the ratio of advancers over decliners is the same as the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume; basically, there’s no sense of urgency to buy stocks that are rise. A decline in the Arms to 0.50 and below suggests panic-like buying. The Dow was up 160 points, joined with at a record high by both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite . But the number of advancing stocks outnumber decliners by just a 1,534-to-1,288 score on the NYSE and by a 1,674-to-1,000 on the Nasdaq. And advancing volume is just 52% of total volume on the NYSE and 59% of total volume on the Nasdaq.

