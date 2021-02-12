Stock market clinches trifecta of record closing highs ahead of Presidents Day holiday

Major U.S. stock indexes on Friday finished on a higher note, notching a series of record highs on the back of optimism about a fresh round of COVID spending, strong corporate earnings and progress in rollowuts of vaccines to combat the viral pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up less than 0.1% to end at around 31,458, enough for a record peak for the blue-chip index, aided by gains in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Amgen Inc. . The S&P 500 index closed up 0.5% to reach about 3,935, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended the day up 0.5% at an all-time closing high at roughly 14,095. For the week, the Dow finished up 1%, the S&P 500 closed with a 1.2% gain, while the Nasdaq Composite booked a 1.7% weekly advance. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

