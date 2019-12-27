Stock market hits fresh intraday records at the open as Wall Street aims to end holiday-shortened week higher

U.S. stock benchmark opened higher Friday morning, with all three benchmarks touching fresh intraday records, led by an advanced in technology related companies, a day after a report on strong retail sales helped the Nasdaq to finish above 9,000 for the first time in a holiday-shortened week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62 points, or 0.2%, at 28,674, the S&P 500 index rose 0.2% 3,246, while the Nasdaq Composite Index picked up 0.3% at 9,049. In corporate news, Tesla Inc.’s shares were advancing after the electric-car maker said it is set to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Dec. 30, according to reports.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

