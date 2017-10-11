Stock market notches trifecta of all-time highs as Fed minutes hint at gradual rate hikes

U.S. stocks closed at all-time highs on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s policy-setting gathering in September indicated a desire to increase rates one additional time despite stubbornly low inflation. Some Fed policy members expressed concerns about inflation running below its annual 2% target, while others worried that waiting for inflation to normalize policy could lead to an overheated market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 40 points, or 0.2%, at 22,8, supported by sharp climbs in the shares of components McDonald’s Corp. and Johnson & Johnson . The S&P 500 index ended about 4.5 points, or 0.2%, at 2,555, with shares of retailing giants Target Corp. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. leading gains in the broad-market index. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 16 points, or 0.3%, to a record 6,603. All three benchmarks ended at records. The account of the Fed’s discussions during its September meeting suggests that the central bank would likely raise rates at a gradual pace. In other corporate news, shares of BlackRock Inc. rose after posting better-than-expected earnings, with a spate of earnings from financials set to be released early Thursday.

