Stock market sets a round of fresh records as investors focus on earnings

U.S. stock benchmarks opened at all-time intraday highs to kick off the week, as investors focused on more than 200 companies set to report quarterly results during the next several sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60 points, or 0.3%, at 22,928, supported by healthy gains in shares of Travelers Cos. Inc. , J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and Apple Inc. in early trade. The S&P 500 index climbed 5 points, or 0.2%, at 2,557, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 18 points, or 0.3%, at 6,623. All three equity benchmarks hit intraday records in the early moments of trade.
