Stock markets open slightly lower after S&P 500 closes at a record a day ago

U.S. stock benchmarks headed slightly lower Tuesday as investors dial back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging back 0.2% to trade at 26,669, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.1% to 2,961, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was sliding, off 0.2%, at 8,078. All three benchmarks were within shouting distance of recent highs. Government bond yields in the U.S. and Europe dipped Tuesday as optimism about the prospects for a trade deal between Washington and Beijing faded and the Trump administration threatened fresh tariffs on European goods. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

