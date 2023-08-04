US. stocks closed lower Friday, capping off a volatile week that finished with losses after Fitch took away its top AAA ratings for the U.S. and government bond yields embarked on a wild ride. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell about 150 points, or 0.4% on Friday, ending near 35,065, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX shed 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.4% lower. For the week, the Dow posted a 1.1% decline, the S&P 500 a 2.3% drop and the Nasdaq shed 2.9% since Monday, according to FactSet. Investors were focused on July jobs data released on Friday for clues to the health of the economy and potential next moves by the Federal Reserve on rates. The 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y swung almost 13 basis points lower on Friday to 4.06%, after briefly climbing to about 4.2% earlier in the week, according to FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

