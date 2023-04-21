Stocks ended a choppy session slightly higher Friday, with major indexes suffering small weekly declines as investors weighed corporate earnings and the economic outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose around 22 points, or 0.1%, to close near 33,809, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 SPX and Nasdaq Composite COMP each eked out a rise of 0.1%. That left the Dow down 0.2% for the week, while the S&P 500 lost 0.1% and the Nasdaq declined 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

