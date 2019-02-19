Stocks eke out gains on U.S.-China trade hopes, Walmart earnings

Investors returned from a three-day weekend to push U.S. stocks slightly higher Tuesday, with equities erasing early weakness on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks. Early support came from strong earnings from retail giant Walmart Inc. . The S&P 500 ended around 4 points higher, up 0.2%, near 2,780, according to preliminary figures, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 8 points, or less than 0.1%, to finish near 25,891. The Nasdaq Composite rose around 14 points, or 0.2%, to close near 7,487. U.S.-China talks were set to resume in Washington Tuesday, following up on high-level discussions last week in Beijing. President Donald Trump on Tuesday told reporters that a March 1 deadline isn’t a “magical” date, which investors took as a further suggestion that a hike in tariffs on Chinese goods scheduled to go into effect if a deal isn’t reached could be postponed. Walmart shares rose 2.2% after posting better-than-expected results ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story