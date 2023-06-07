U.S. stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday, feeling pressure after the Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised interest rates after a long pause, sparking concern the Federal Reserve also might not be done tightening policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shook off the gloom to rise around 93 points, or 0.3%. But the rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite COMP slumped 1.3%, while the S&P 500 SPX shed 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

