U.S. stocks booked big gains on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve skipped a June rate hike, but indicated more increases could be on the table this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA jumped about 430 points, or 1.3%, ending near 34,409, according to preliminary FactSet data, while the S&P 500 index SPX gained 1.2% to score a sixth session in a row of wins and its longest stretch of straight gains since Nov. 8, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP closed up 1.2%. The rally for stocks comes in the wake of the S&P 500 emerging from its longest bear market in decades, with shares of big technology companies continuing to lead the index higher on Thursday. Its Communications Services segment rose 1.5% Thursday, while the Information Technology sector gained 1.3%, according to FactSet. Critics of the rally have pointed to exuberance around new advances in artificial intelligence helping lift a select set of seven stocks higher. One of those stocks, Microsoft Corp. MSFT rose about 3.5% to $349, per preliminary data, a record close on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story