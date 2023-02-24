Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, leaving major indexes with hefty weekly losses, after the personal consumpion expenditures price index for January came in hotter than expected, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will move rates higher than investors previously anticipated in the effort to rein in inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell around 337 points, or 1%, to close near 32,817, according to preliminary data, while the S&P 500 SPX shed 1.1% to finish near 3,970. The Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped 1.7% to end near 11,395. The Dow suffered a 3.7% weekly fall, with the S&P 500 down 2.6% and the Nasdaq off 1.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

