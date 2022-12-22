Stocks fell sharply Thursday, but ended well off session lows, as resilient economic data reinforced expectations for the Federal Reserve to continue tightening monetary policy aggressively into 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a loss of nearly 350 points, or 1%, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The S&P 500 ended 1.4% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story