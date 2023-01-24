U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday with only the Dow clinging to gains for the session as investors digested more earnings reports from major American firms. The S&P 500 SPX shed roughly 3 points, or 0.1%, to finish just shy of 4,017. The Nasdaq Composite COMP dropped by 30 points, or 0.3%, to roughly 11,334. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104 points, or 0.3%, to finish at roughly 33,734. More earnings from major U.S. companies, including Microsoft Corp. MSFT are due out after the bell. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

