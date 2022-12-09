U.S. stocks finished Friday’s choppy session with modest losses, capping off the worst week for stocks since September after a report on wholesale-price inflation challenged assumptions about slowing inflation in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.8% this week, its biggest pullback since at least the week ended Sept. 30, according to FactSet data. The blue-chip index finished Friday’s session DJIA down 305.02 points, or 0.9%, at 33,476.46. The S&P 500 SPX shed 29.13 points, or 0.7%, to 3,934.38, capping off a weekly drop of 3.4%, its biggest pullback since September. The Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 77.39 points, or 0.7%, to 11,004.62. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

