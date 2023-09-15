Stocks ended lower Friday as investors assessed the start of a United Auto Workers strike against Ford F, General Motors GM and Stellantis STLA and awaited next week’s Fed decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA declined nearly 290 points, or 0.8%, to close near 34,619, according to preliminary data. The S&P 500 SPX shed 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP slid 1.6%. The declines left the Dow with a weekly gain of 0.1%, while dragging the S&P 500 to a 0.2% drop and leaving the Nasdaq down 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

