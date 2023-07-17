All three major stock indexes headed higher in Monday’s final hour of trading, led by a 0.9% gain in the Nasdaq Composite. The Nasdaq and the Dow, which was up 0.3%, added to gains seen last Friday, when they finished with their best weekly performance since March. The S&P advanced 0.4%, adding to its best weekly performance since mid-June, as investors largely looked ahead to a busy earnings-reporting period and brushed aside China’s soft economic-growth data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

