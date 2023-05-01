All three major stock indexes were little changed to slightly lower in the final hour of trading on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite moving away from the 12,255.95 level it needs to close above in order to exit its 138-trading-day bear market. Stocks had initially seen modest gains earlier in the day, but those largely evaporated as some investors considered the potential for further fallout from U.S. regional banks. Dow industrials were down by 33 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 was marginally higher by less than 1 point. The Nasdaq Composite was down 10 points, or 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

