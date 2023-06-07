Shares of golf equipment makers Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG rallied for a second-straight day toward one-month highs Wednesday, in the wake of the shock announcement that The PGA Tour, Europe’s DP World Tour and the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf circuit have agreed to merge. The stocks have been rising because as Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said, the merger has made the game of golf a little more interesting. “The recent announcement has undoubtedly caught the golf industry by surprise,” Konik wrote in a note to clients. “However, we believe that this unexpected agreement holds immense potential to elevate the sport of golf to new heights.” Acushnet’s stock advanced 1.0% in afternoon trading, after being driven up 4.5% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Topgolf Callaway shares climbed 3.2% on Wednesday, after jumping 5.5% on Tuesday. In comparison, the S&P 500 SPX slipped 0.4% on Wednesday, after edging up 0.2% the day before.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story