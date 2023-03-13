To gauge the panic-like activity of bank investors in the wake of the recent failures of SVB Financial Group’s SIVBSilicon Valley Bank and Signature BankSBNY, investors can check out the Nasdaq’s “Current Trading Halts” page. Multiple banks have had their stock halted for volatility, some more than once, since the opening bell. Among some of those that have already been halted at least twice, shares of Western Alliance BancorpWAL plummeted 78.2%, Regions Financial Corp. RF sank 15.6%, First Republic BankFRC plunged 65.5%, Comerica Inc. CMA tumbled 39.4% and PacWest Bancorp. PACW took a 47.7% dive. The selloffs come as the S&P 500 SPX inched up 0.1%, erasing an earlier drop of as much as 1.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

