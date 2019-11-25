Stocks on track for most record closes in month since January 2018

The S&P 500 is on pace to post a record close Monday. If so, it would mark the large-cap benchmark’s ninth record close in November, surpassing the eight record closes seen in July for the most in a single month since January 2018, when it scored 14 all-time high finishes, according to Dow Jones Market Data. It would also mark the most record closes for the month of November since 2014, when it scored 12. With less than an hour to go in the day, the S&P 500 was up 0.6% at 3,129.84, above its record finish of 3,122.03 scored last Monday. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.2% at 8,622.44, well above its record close of 8,570.66 set early last week. If it holds, the Nasdaq would also score its ninth record close of the month, which would be the most since it scored 13 in January 2018. It would be the most for the month of November since 1999 — during tech bubble — when it scored 15 record closes. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

