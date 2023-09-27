U.S. stocks opened higher Wednesday, finding supprort as Treasury yields pulled back and the Dow Jones Industrial Average attempted to recover from its worst one-day percentage loss since March. The Dow DJIA was up 47 points, or 0.1%, at 33,666. The S&P 500 SPX rose 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

