U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, attempting to end the week on a positive note after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapped their longest winnign streaks in two years in the previous session. Stocks stumbled Thursday after a weak 30-year T-bond auction and remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that warned further rate hikes may still be needed to get inflation under control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 119 points, or 0.4% , while the S&P 500 SPX rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite COMP was up 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

