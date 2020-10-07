Stocks open higher after Trump says he’s open to stand-alone stimulus measures

Stocks rose at the start of Wednesday’s trade after President Donald Trump said Tuesday night he was open to a number of independent fiscal stimulus measures, changing course after previously calling for an end to negotiations on a coronavirus aid relief package. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% to 3,401. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 315 points, or 1.1%, to 28,088. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3% to 11,296. Airline stocks were trading higher, with the U.S. Global Jets ETF up 2.3% after Trump’s call for aid to airline workers.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

