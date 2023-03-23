U.S. stocks opened higher Thursday, attempting to bounce back from a late selloff the previous session after the Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike and Chair Jerome Powell said rate cuts by year end were unlikely. Investors, however, were betting that the Fed will deliver cuts before year-end, helping equities to find support, analysts said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 197 points, or 0.6% , while the S&P 500 SPX gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP jumped 1.3%Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

