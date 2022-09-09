Stocks open higher, on track to end run of 3 weekly losses

Stocks opened higher Friday, putting major indexes on track to end a string of three consecutive weekly losses as investors look ahead to next week’s August inflation reading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1%. The Dow was on track for a 2.1% weekly rise, while the S&P 500 was up 2.9% and the Nasdaq was up 3.1% for the week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

