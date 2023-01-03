U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors returned from the New Year’s Day holiday, kicking off 2023 with gains after major indexes logged their worst yearly performance since 2008. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.7%. Treasury yields pulled back sharply to start the year, providing some breathing room for equities, particularly the hard-hit tech-related stocks.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

