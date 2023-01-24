U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday, pulling back after strong back-to-back gains led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Investors were weighing results from corporate heavyweights, including General Electric GE and Johnson & Johnson JNJ , while Microsoft Corp. MSFT was set to kick off earnings for megacap tech companies after the bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down 157 points, or 0.5%, while the S&P 500 SPX shed 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP declined 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story