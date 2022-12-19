U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, adding to their losses after clinching back-to-back weekly declines for the first time since September. The S&P 500 SPX fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,848. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 17 points, or 0.2%, to 10,688. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA shed 37 points, or 0.1%, to 32,883. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story