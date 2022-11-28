U.S. stocks opened lower Monday as growing protests in China over the country’s strict COVID curbs contributed to worries over the global economic outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 107 points, or 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each fell 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

