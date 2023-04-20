U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, losing ground after spending much of the week in a holding pattern. Equities fell as shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. TSLA weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 after CEO Elon Musk suggested he was prepared to boost market share at the expense of profit margins. Tesla shares fell 8% at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA , was down 159 points, or 0.5%. The &P 500 SPX dropped 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was down 0.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : EIA reports a bigger-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. natural-gas supply - April 20, 2023
- Economic Report: The U.S. economy is headed toward recession, leading index keeps signaling - April 20, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. existing-home prices fall nearly 1% in March, the biggest drop in a decade - April 20, 2023