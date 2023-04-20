U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, losing ground after spending much of the week in a holding pattern. Equities fell as shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. TSLA weighed on the Nasdaq and S&P 500 after CEO Elon Musk suggested he was prepared to boost market share at the expense of profit margins. Tesla shares fell 8% at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA , was down 159 points, or 0.5%. The &P 500 SPX dropped 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was down 0.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

