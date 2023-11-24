U.S. stocks were off to a mixed start to a holiday-shortened trading session as investors returned after Thanksgiving Day. Major indexes were headed for solid weekly gains. Trading in stocks was due to close at 1 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose 65 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 SPX was up 2 points, or less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite COMP was marginally lower. The Dow was on track for a weekly rise of 1.1%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up around 1% on the week.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

