U.S. stocks opened mostly lower on Tuesday as premarket gains spurred in part by China’s reopening plans faded and the major indexes added to their recent losses at the start of an abbreviated final week of trading in 2022. The S&P 500 SPX fell 7.3 points, or 0.2%, to 3,837. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 17 points, or 0.1%, to 33,221. The Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 48 points, or 0.5%, to 10,449. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
