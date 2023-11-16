Stocks opened with small losses Thursday, taking a breather amid a November rally that’s pushed the S&P 500 to a two-month high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 78 points, or 0.2%, to 34,913. The S&P 500 SPX was off 0.1% at 4,501 after ending the previous session at its highest since Sept. 14. The Nasdaq Composite COMP was off 0.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Ayr Wellness stock falls sharply on reduced revenue view due to ‘temporary cultivation setback’ - November 16, 2023
- Economic Report: Builder-confidence index falls for the fourth month in a row - November 16, 2023
- : Biden has announced $127 billion in student-debt cancellations. But the devil is in the details. - November 16, 2023