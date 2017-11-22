Stocks see steady open ahead of Fed minutes

Stocks opened little changed Wednesday, a day after all three major indexes closed at records, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting and digested the latest round of economic data. Trade was expected to be thin ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday and an abbreviated market session on Friday. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10.5 points. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%. Shares of heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. rose 4% after profit and sales topped expectations.

