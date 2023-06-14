Stocks turned lower Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, as expected, left interest rates unchanged but signaled further increases remain in the pipeline. The Fed’s so-called dot plot showed policy makers expect the central bank to lift rates by another 50 basis points before ending the cycle, a more aggressive outlook than bullish investors appeared to pencil in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA fell 363 points, or 1.1%, extending a decline. The S&P 500 SPX gave up a small gain to fall 0.6% while the Nasdaq Composite COMP was down 0.7%. Treasury yields jumped following the data, with the 2-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD02Y , the most sensitive to policy expectations, jumping 20 basis points to 4.765%, according to FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story