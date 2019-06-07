Stoke Therapeutics to raise up to $107 million in IPO

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. set terms of its initial public offering Friday, in which the developer of treatments for severe genetic diseases is expected to raise up to $107.2 million. The company is offering 6.7 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The company said it will have 30,269,808 shares outstanding after the IPO, implying a market valuation of up to $484.3 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol “STOK.” Stoke recorded a net loss of $12.5 million and no revenue in 2018, after a loss of $5.6 million on zero revenue in 2017. The lead underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Credit Suisse. The company is looking to go public at a time the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has lost 6.4% over the past three months, while the both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 have gained 3.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story