Stratasys Ltd. SSYS, a 3D-printing company, announced Monday morning that its board of directors unanimously rejected the unsolicited takeout offer from Nano Dimension that was made last week. That offer was for $19.55 a share in cash and marked an increase from a prior offer. “Following its review, the Stratasys Board concluded that Nano’s proposal continues to substantially undervalue Stratasys in light of its standalone prospects and is not in the best interests of Stratasys and its shareholders,” Stratasys said in a release. “The Stratasys Board and management team are confident that Stratasys’ standalone plan will create significantly greater value for its shareholders than the Nano proposal.” Shares of Stratasys were off about 7% in premarket trading Monday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

