Stride Inc. LRN on Tuesday posted profits and revenue above analysts’ expectations, vaulting its stock more than 9% in after-hours trading. The online-education company reported net income of $43.4 million, or $1.01 a share, for its fiscal fourth quarter, up from $28.1 million, or 66 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $483.5 million from $455.2 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of 87 cents a share on revenue of $460.7 million. Stride attributed revenue growth in fiscal 2023 to enrollment strength and increases in revenue per enrollment. Shares of Stride have climbed 22% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story