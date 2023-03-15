Privately held fintech company Stripe Inc.’s valuation has reportedly fallen for the second time in 2023 as the company announced a new round of funding late Wednesday. In a release, the company said it has signed agreements for more than $6.5 billion in a Series I round with existing investors such as Andreessen Horowitz and Founders Fund, and new ones such as Singapore-based GIC and Temasek, and Goldman Sachs Asset and Wealth Management, for a valuation of $50 billion. Back in January, Stripe reportedly had cut its internal valuation to $63 billion, down from a $95 billion valuation in March 2021. Stripe has already received $2.2 billion in funding, according to Crunchbase.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

