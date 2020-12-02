Stryker raises dividend by 9.6%

Stryker Corp. said late Wednesday that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 63 cents a share, payable Jan. 29 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31. That’s a 9.6% dividend increase, the medical technology company said. “We continue to drive solid financial results in a challenging environment,” Chief Executive Kevin Lobo said in a statement. Shares of Stryker were flat in the after-hours session after ending the regular trading day up 1.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

